Weather Blog: A daily chance for rain

Good evening!

A few forecast changes for the upcoming weekend leave us with an overall drier Saturday, but a better chance for numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms daily, from Sunday right through midweek. Let’s break it down.

Friday evening has brought an uptick in cloud cover and a few scattered showers – most of which are fairly light – but many remain dry and rain will fizzle out after sunset. It’s then partly cloudy and quiet overnight with a low temp in the mid 50s to low 60s. Wind, from the south at 5-10 mph.

The incoming surface low pressure system for Saturday unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you look at it) is now on a more southerly track, taking the most beneficial, soaking rain through southern Vermont and into southern New England. From Rutland to Windsor to Sullivan counties and points south, around 0.25″ rain gets your weekend underway. That leaves the rest of us, however, with a much drier first half of the weekend.

Don’t worry, though, the upper level low steering that surface feature is on our side. It’ll stall and spin just off the coast, pivoting daily shower and thunderstorm chances our way, beginning Sunday. You are most likely to find those scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening timeframe, then dissolving once the sun goes down. An isolated stronger to even severe storm may be possible especially Sunday and Monday. Right now, it appears as if this pattern holds through about Wednesday of next week, leaving us drier and hotter again by Thursday and Friday.

In the mean time, aside from afternoon hit-or-miss, scattered rain, expect each day to bring us a mix of sun and clouds and a nighttime low in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with a daytime high in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault