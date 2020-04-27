Weather Blog: A damp & dreary Monday

Alright Friends, don’t shoot the messenger, but we don’t have the best week of weather ahead… so definitely enjoy any sunshine you can get.

We shall start with today’s forecast… many of us woke up to a couple of inches of snow this morning, others just saw plain rain overnight.

It’s all thanks to a low pressure system situated off of the coast, that is acting like the friend that isn’t taking the hint to leave the party. It’s currently situated off of the Cape and Islands and rotating in rain and snow showers.

Monday’s forecast stays pretty damp with off and on rain showers, light drizzle and a northerly wind at 10-20 mph.

Monday evening and we are wrapping up most of our precipitation (That low pressure system finally takes a hint and exits the party) but I wouldn’t be terribly surprised in the Northeast Kingdom drags in some snow flurries early Tuesday morning.

As we head into Tuesday clouds will stay stubborn through the early morning hours, before finally some sunshine break through by afternoon, and that will stick with us until early Wednesday afternoon, when clouds build back in ahead of some wet weather Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley