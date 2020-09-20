Weather Blog: A dry and sunny forecast remains into the work week

Happy Sunday!

It was another gorgeous fall like afternoon with wall to wall sunshine and temperatures peaking near 60 degrees. Into tonight, clear skies remain with calm winds. This allows temperatures to fall drastically again, into the low to mid 30s in the valleys and even 20s in the higher terrain. High pressure keeps us quiet and dry into the start of your workweek.

Monday, sunny skies remain beginning on the chilly side with patchy frost possible in the early morning hours. Into the afternoon highs peak a bit warmer back in the mid to lower 60s along with light and variable winds. Sunny and dry conditions stick with us into Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures begin to climb closer to average for this time of year.

Have a great rest of your weekend and enjoy the sunny week ahead!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn