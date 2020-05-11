Weather Blog: A few more chilly days before temperatures soar toward 70°

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Let’s… try and forget about the weekend… ophhf. I don’t know about you but I am OVER the snow!

I’m here to tell you that we have a pretty nice week ahead, sunshine and 60’s sounds good to me!

Today: After a dry start, pockets of moderate to at times heavy rain push in for early afternoon. A rumble of thunder or two is possible especially in southern zones, as rainfall totals near a half inch in eastern parts of our region. Temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Tonight: Rain is wrapping up and dry air helps skies to clear, and temperatures tumble into the low to mid 30’s. Cover any sensitive plants!

Tuesday: We start off with a lot of sunshine before clouds and a few light rain and snow showers sneak in by late afternoon. Most will remain dry, as temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Then we start the warm up!

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine, with temperatures climbing to the mid 50’s

Thursday: Plenty of blue skies and sun as temperatures climb to the low 60’s

Friday: Rain. Temperatures climb to the mid 60’s

And by then end of the weekend we are pushing 70° and after this past weekend, that is going to feel nice!

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog