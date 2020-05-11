Weather Blog: A few more chilly days before temperatures soar toward 70°

Let’s… try and forget about the weekend… ophhf. I don’t know about you but I am OVER the snow!

I’m here to tell you that we have a pretty nice week ahead, sunshine and 60’s sounds good to me!

Today: After a dry start, pockets of moderate to at times heavy rain push in for early afternoon. A rumble of thunder or two is possible especially in southern zones, as rainfall totals near a half inch in eastern parts of our region. Temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Tonight: Rain is wrapping up and dry air helps skies to clear, and temperatures tumble into the low to mid 30’s. Cover any sensitive plants!

Tuesday: We start off with a lot of sunshine before clouds and a few light rain and snow showers sneak in by late afternoon. Most will remain dry, as temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Then we start the warm up!

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine, with temperatures climbing to the mid 50’s

Thursday: Plenty of blue skies and sun as temperatures climb to the low 60’s

Friday: Rain. Temperatures climb to the mid 60’s

And by then end of the weekend we are pushing 70° and after this past weekend, that is going to feel nice!

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley