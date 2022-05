The storm threat has come to an end, and here is a look at some of our storm reports!

The low pressure system that was responsible for today’s severe weather is still in the area, and wrapping in rain showers for Tuesday’s forecast under a westerly wind. It’s also feeling a lot cooler, with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s

That low pulls away and dry air works in bringing a sunny forecast Wednesday!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley