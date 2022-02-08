Today: Other than a few breaks in the clouds here and there, skies are partly to mostly cloudy skies and expect a few passing snow showers, especially in the Northeast Kingdom. Accumulations are only around a dusting to an inch.

Tonight: Wrapping up the chance for flakes and clearing out the clouds with temperatures dipping back into the single digits and teens

Wednesday: Starting out with some sunshine, but clouds are increasing quick ahead of a passing warm front around dinner time, bringing some light rain and snow showers. Temperatures in the upper 30’s nearing 40!

Have a great Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley