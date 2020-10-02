Weather Blog: A few showers linger into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

It was a very gloomy afternoon with showers, cool temperatures that only peaked in the upper 50s along with cloudy skies. Tonight we stay mostly cloudy with lows falling back into the 40s. A few showers linger early otherwise we dry out.

Into your weekend, Saturday is looking partly sunny along with a few afternoon spotty showers. High temperatures remain slightly cooler than average, only peaking in the upper 50s. Winds stay light out of the north around 5-10 mph. By Saturday night skies remain partly clear allowing temperatures to fall back into the 30s for most. By Sunday dry weather returns but we do hold on to the cloud cover at times with highs near 60. Additional rainfall through the weekend looks to stay less than a tenth of an inch.

Have a great weekend everyone!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn