Weather Blog: A good gulp of rain for those who need it

Rain rain go away…. Just kidding we need it! Here is the latest drought monitor:

Rain showers are primarily over the North Country this morning, but it’s eastern Vermont and New Hampshire’s turn this afternoon and evening. Grab the rain gear!

Rain will fall moderate to at times heavy as a low pressure system develops and cruises off the coast, and that helps to pull in colder air in the higher elevation, which may change those rain drop into a few snowflakes, especially in the Northeast Kingdom. Don’t expect much more than a few snowflakes, especially in locations above 1500′. Locations above 2000′ may see a light dusting, with the highest totals for the mountain peaks of the Whites in Coos County NH.

Rain (and snow) wraps up early Saturday and skies clear out quick, to partly to mostly sunny by afternoon as temperatures for Saturday climb to the low 50’s

Sunday expect a mix of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds and temperatures in the low 60’s\

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley