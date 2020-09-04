Weather Blog: A gorgeous holiday weekend forecast!

Happy Friday everyone!

A gorgeous weekend setting up after a beautiful day today! The sun is shining to end the workweek with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Dew points remain in the 40s and 50s which means it stays comfortable and dry. Tonight we cool off into the low to mid 50s with mostly clear skies.

As we move into Saturday sunny skies remain. A few afternoon clouds are possible especially in the North Country with a spot shower as a weak boundary pushes through quickly. Overall, we see dry and sunny weather remain into Saturday and Sunday along with low humidity. Highs both days this weekend remain in the mid 70s. Our next rain chance arrives late Monday as a front approaches. Labor Day is not looking like a washout at all, but you may be dodging a few spotty showers in afternoon and evening.

Warmer weather enters into next week with high temperatures back in the 80s. Have a great holiday weekend and stay safe!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn