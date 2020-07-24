Weather Blog: A great summer weekend forecast!

Slowly but surely the fog that has socked so many of us in the clouds is burning off, giving way to SUNSHINE!

From the water’s edge to the highest mountain peaks, today’s forecast is 10 out of 10!

And the sunshine isn’t going anywhere this weekend! We are just cranking the heat, into the low 90°

Friday: Mostly Sunny, with comfortable dewpoints and temperatures climbing to the low to mid 80’s

Friday Night: Clear and quiet, with temperatures falling to the low 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm, with temperature climbing to the low 90’s while dewpoints say in check in the 50’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny start with increasing clouds through the afternoon, spot showers likely after sunset. Temperatures climb to the low 90’s while dewpoints creep into the mid to upper 60’s

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Upper 80’s nearing 90°