Weather Blog: A partly cloudy weekend with spotty shower chances

Happy Friday!

A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon, mainly in portions of the North Country in New York. We remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight tonight with lows in the 40s. This weak system remains stalled to our west, bringing a few spotty shower chances into the weekend.

Saturday will feature highs near 60 degrees with winds light out of the south, turning north into the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible past the noon hour, but nothing widespread or long lasting. Skies remain partly cloudy. Sunshine returns into Mothers Day with highs near 60 degrees once again and the chance for an isolated shower by the afternoon.

Next week we track more widespread rain chances into Monday with showers lingering into Tuesday. We stay slightly cooler as well with highs expected to stay in the 50s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn