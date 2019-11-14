Closings
Weather Blog: A quick break from the chill before it moves right back in

Yesterday was a record-breaking day with frigid January-like temperatures and a windchill that’ll cut right through you…

Today we are a bit warmer… I don’t know if warm is the right phrase, how about less cold.

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Today: A couple of passing snow showers, with accumulations between a dusting to 0.5″. Not quite as cold as yesterday… but still cold, in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. S @ 5-15

Tonight: Partial clearing with temps falling to the 20’s

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with an arctic cold front moving through during the afternoon and evening. Rain and snow showers, with a few snow squalls featuring whiteout conditions, and blustery winds. South winds becoming westerly after the front, at 10-15 gusting as high as 25 mph. Squall likely happening during the height of the evening commute, there could be travel issues.

Saturday: SUNSHINE! But cold again. Temperatures in the upper teens and low 20’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low 30’s

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

