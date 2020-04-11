Weather Blog: A quiet Easter before heavy rain and strong winds arrive Monday

Good Saturday evening everyone!

A mainly dry day today with a few pokes of sunshine as we progressed through the afternoon. We look to remain on the dry and quiet side tonight. Overnight lows fall close to freezing yet again so a bit chilly if you plan on heading out early Sunday morning. Overall as we move into Easter Sunday, we stay dry for the morning as clouds increase. Highs in the mid 50s. A few shower chances are possible late Sunday as our next storm system approaches.

Once we approach Sunday night that is when things start to change. A strong low pressure system moves closer to the region increasing rain chances late Sunday night. Heavy rainfall, even a few rumbles of thunder possible early Monday morning and into the afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up out of the South 25-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Rainfall accumulations look to be around a half an inch or higher. This could lead to rapid snowmelt and river flooding. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs Monday near 60 degrees.

Behind this system we see drying conditions again with even some sunshine mid week. Highs back near 50 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn