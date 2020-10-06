Weather Blog: A soggy Wednesday gives way to raw & cool weather Thursday

It’s a pleasant start to the day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and relatively seasonable temperatures, although there are a few warm spots in the Champlain Valley.

We stick with the mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures rise to the mid 60’s and winds are ramping up out of the south at 10-15 mph with a few gusts as high as 25 mph.

Winds stay breezy overnight, with partly cloudy skies and showers moving in after midnight Wednesday morning due to an upper level disturbance ahead of Wednesday’s main low pressure system.

We’ll see a quick break in the precip early Wednesday morning, before the next round of showers and storm cruises in for the afternoon as the primary area of low pressure passes north of Quebec.

Rain will pick up once again for the afternoon, at first expect widespread rain with embedded heavier downpours featuring gusty wind, a couple rumbles of thunder, and even small hail. Rain will become scattered by evening before eventually wrapping up after sunset. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25-0.50″ with a few locations especially along the international border nearing 1 inch.

The rain will wrap up and winds will ramp up again, this time starting out of the south but eventually after midnight Thursday switching to the Northwest at about 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Those winds will stay breezy, settling down to about 10-15 mph after sunrise, but adding to a raw and cool feel to the day Thursday. Expect decreasing clouds with more sunshine for the afternoon, with the exception of the Mountain peaks and the Northeast Kingdom- that northwest wind may squeeze out a spot shower or sprinkle and more clouds cover through the afternoon. Oh yeah and temperatures are only climbing into the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley