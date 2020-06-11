Weather Blog: A split of showers and sunshine for Thursday

Grab the rain gear as you head out this morning, as rain is DUMPING on many spots especially along the Vermont, New York border.

With heavy rain falling in so many spots, you might think it’s safe to leave the sunglasses at home. But a quick-moving front and a lot of dry air behind is actually helping us to clear out quick, already blue skies over Mirror Lake! The front, right now near Saranac Lake will continue the trek eastward, bringing some much-needed relief from the humidity!

Rain showers will wrap up for most by early afternoon, and skies will begin to clear out, as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s

Friday starts off with a little bit of fog, otherwise tons of sunshine, as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s. There is the slightest chance for a spot shower, but I wouldn’t cancel any plans over it.

That slight chance for a spot shower continues through the weekend, but again its very hit or miss with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead.