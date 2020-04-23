Weather Blog: A sunny and dry start to your Thursday!

Good Thursday morning everyone!

A gorgeous start across the region with plenty of sunshine and clear blue skies. Temperatures this morning in the 20s and 30s, so still need to bundle up if you are headed out. Sunshine remains this afternoon with highs in upper 40s near 50 degrees.

Tonight rainfall begins to move in with some light snowfall mixing in for higher terrain by Friday morning. Most models showing rainfall moving out of the region by Friday afternoon, even ending your day with some sunshine. The best chance for rainfall will be southern counties of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Overall, we dry out into late Friday with sunshine returning into the first half of the weekend as high temps climb back into the mid 50s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn