Weather Blog: A sunny and warm weekend with afternoon shower chances

Happy Friday everyone!

An almost summer like afternoon across the region with highs in the mid to lower 70s. Sunshine mixed with clouds remains through the evening with a few light showers possible. These diminish by sunset. Overnight we remain partly to mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds remain light out of the south.

Saturday we track more of the same, sunshine and clouds with maybe a spot sprinkle otherwise dry and warm. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 70s once again along with a mild night, lows near 50. Sunday a few more clouds arrive with showers and isolated storms possible into the afternoon. None of which look to become severe as of now, but we will need to keep a close eye on that forecast into the weekend. Highs into Sunday peak in the lower 70s.

Next week, besides a few shower chances we stay near 70 degrees for highs with sunshine and clouds. Have a wonderful weekend and make sure to wear that sunscreen!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn