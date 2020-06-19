Weather Blog: A very summery forecast for the first day of summer

The first day of weekend of summer… the longest days of the year and the forecast is shaping up to be pretty great!

We’ll start off with Friday, the Champlain Valley is already in the upper 70’s with dewpoints in the mid 60’s it’s hot and humid! As that heat builds during the afternoon, warm air moving up over the high mountain peaks will cool condense and form a few showers and storms. Some of those storms could produce heavy rain, and gusty winds, and remain relatively stationary over a an area with very little forward motion.

Heading into the weekend, the forecast is much of the same. Heat, humidity and showers and storm during the afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky if you are planning on spending any time outdoors!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley