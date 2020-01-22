Weather Blog: Above average temperatures mid-week

Today: Partly cloudy to start with gradual clearing through the afternoon, temps climb to the low 30’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear with temperatures falling to the teens and low 20’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds gradually filling in through the afternoon. Mid 30’s

Friday: Partly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the upper 30’s.

Saturday and Sunday: We are tracking a coastal storm developing off of the Cape and Islands in southern New England that could provide us with a batch of plowable snow. Right now there is some uncertainty as to where the highest totals will set up, generally speaking, be prepared for anywhere between 2-8″ with some higher totals in Southern Vermont and through the North Country.