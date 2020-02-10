Weather Blog: Above average temperatures to start the week

WHO ORDERED MORE SNOW!

Didn’t we get enough of it Friday! Well, Mother Nature is clearly trying to catch up for December and January!

The flakes are flying early this morning, but road crews have been on top of it since the first flakes began to fly, so road conditions aren’t terrible. A little sloppy, especially in the passing and break down lane.

The good news this morning is it’s nowhere near as cold as it was this time yesterday! Island Pond bottomed out at -31° BRRRR!

The winds are also very blustery out of the south… Especially here in the Champlain Valley, we’ve seen gusts upwards of 20 mph!

Through the day the precipitation will transition into some light rain showers in the valley, before wrapping up this afternoon. Temperatures climb to near 40°

We have a small chance for a rain or snow shower Tuesday as temps climb to the mid 30’s

Quiet weather for Wednesday as we see above-average temperatures once again and then we’re tracking another snow for Thursday.