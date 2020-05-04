Weather Blog: After a beautiful weekend, temps are below average to start the work week

Scattered showers… temperatures about 10 degrees below average, and 20 degrees colder than yesterday. After a beautiful weekend, Monday is sure feeling like a Monday… Meh!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers and areas of drizzle. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 50’s with a breezy north and westerly wind at 15-20

Tonight: A few scattered rain and snow showers especially in the higher terrain and the Northeast Kingdom. Temperatures fall to the mid 30’s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to start with a few leftover rain/snow showers in the higher terrain. Becoming partly sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50’s

Thursday: Scattered afternoon rain showers. Upper 50’s