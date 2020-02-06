Weather Blog: After round one of our two-part winter storm there is still a lot of snow left to fall!

Dry air is moving in and much of our initial push of messy weather is wrapping up. All we’re left with is a few lingering snow shower.

This morning’s snow verified well within our range… anywhere between 2-5″

Our lull comes to an end later this evening as a mix of rain, sleet and snow wraps in again creating some slick conditions as we get the evening drive underway.

As we head overnight well start to see the precip ramps up again for most as a mix of sleet freezing rain and rain with the exception of the North Country which will stay all snow through the event.

Things ramp up again as a cold front moves into the mix dragging cold and saturated air into the region from the north. This will create a band of snow… a phenomenon commonly referred to as frontogenenic forcing… which is a very fancy word for a band of heavy snow. Where ever that band sets up (somewhere over Northern New York and Northwestern Vermont) is where the heaviest snow will fall… closing in on 1-2″ of snow per hour!

That will make travel very difficult through the day Friday, as snow will be tough for road crews to keep up with, visibility will also be extremely low!

Gradually that band will trek to the east, changing over the mixed precip into moderate to heavy snow. The storm begins to wrap up and become confined to the higher terrain for the evening.

Stay with us for the latest!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley