Weather Blog: Another batch of snow moves in Tuesday

We are off to a tranquil start this Monday with sunshine and a few fair-weather clouds, temperatures climbing to the upper 20’s.

Clouds roll back in overnight Monday as temperatures fall back into the low 20’s.

Tuesday is where things get a bit dicy.

Snow will slowly overspread the region as a low-pressure system passes to the south of Long Island.

Flakes will likely be flying for the morning drive in our southernmost counties, that were the higher totals fall too.

The evening drive will likely feature snow for most making the commute a bit slick. When all is set most will see 1-4 inches, with a few spots in Bennington and Windham Counties reaching 3-5″. Snow wraps up after midnight Wednesday morning.

Another wave of energy looks to bring some snow showers and snow squall in for Wednesday afternoon, some of which could feature gusty winds up to 35 mph, low visibility, and treacherous driving conditions!

Behind that wave of energy, the gates to the artic are opened and some of the coldest air we’ve experienced all season long drains into the northeast! Bundle up as daytime high temperatures struggle to get out of the teens! Single digits in the Kingdom and Adirondacks! BRRRR

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley