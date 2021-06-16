Weather Blog: Another beautiful summer day tomorrow

Good afternoon!

If you loved Wednesday’s weather (and how could you not?) there’s another equally gorgeous day on tap tomorrow. In between, tonight, it’s partly cloudy and crisp as the temp falls into the 40s to around 50 degrees. Tomorrow is slightly milder, reaching the mid to upper 70s (seasonable) Thursday afternoon with a lighter wind from the west at 5-10 mph. Dewpoints remain in the 40s, meaning humidity stays low and manageable. Thursday night, mostly clear. Upper 40s to mid 50s. Friday, clouds will slowly increase during the afternoon with a few showers arriving in the evening. It will become increasingly muggy with a high in the low 80s. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are on tap Saturday, making for an active first half of the weekend. An afternoon storm or two could become strong to potentially severe, with quieter weather expected Sunday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault