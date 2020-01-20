Weather Blog: Another chilly night, then slowly warming

Good evening!

Feeling the chill, but enjoying the sunshine? There’s more where that came from all dialed up in the forecast for Tuesday. Let’s break it down!

Tonight, under a clear sky with a nearly calm northwest wind, the temp will plummet to between 0° and -15°, with those coldest temps reserved for the sheltered hollows of the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom.

Tuesday, that number will bounce back into the upper teens to low 20s with a light south wind. Ample morning sunshine will slowly be overtaken by increasing thin, high clouds during the afternoon and evening. A few flakes may get squeezed out of those clouds over the highest terrain, but most are snow-free. Tuesday night, we’ll hold steady in the teens, with a warm-up beginning Wednesday.

Morning clouds skedaddle Wednesday, leaving sunny again by the afternoon with a high temp in the seasonable upper 20s to low 30s. Quiet weather continues Thursday and Friday, but we look to the mid and upper 30s, even brushing 40° in broad valleys.

Our next opportunity for snow may be mixed with rain and it’s on tap now for late Saturday into Sunday. From where we stand Monday, it appears like a lighter, less impactful snow than the last two, generally under 6″, but that could change. Keep checking back!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

