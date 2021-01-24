Weather Blog: Another cold night, quiet to start next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

After a very cold start this morning, sunshine has returned across the region. An area of high pressure will keep us on the clear side into tonight. This will once again allow temperatures to fall into the lower single digits for most, so bundle up. Winds remain northwest at 5-10 mph, meaning wind chill values will once again be subzero into the early morning hours Monday.

Monday will feature sunshine however clouds will increase into the afternoon as high pressure slowly loses its hold across the northeast. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, peaking in the lower 20s however winds will still make it feel chilly outside! A quiet forecast remains into early Tuesday before we watch a low pressure system pass to our south. Right now it looks to bring some light snow showers it central and southern Vt and NH.

Overall, a quiet and chilly forecast to start the final week of January! Have a good one.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn