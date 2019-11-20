Weather Blog: Another day… another wintry forecast

The snowflakes are flying once again Wednesday morning. Good news, it’s not causing too many problems for the morning drive!

As you head out the door, most roads are just wet, but keep a watchful eye for a little bit of black ice, especially on the secondary roads and untreated surfaces.

Eventually, the snow will begin to pile up… anticipate anywhere between a dusting to up to 2 inches in the higher terrain. That could cause a few slick surfaces later this afternoon!

Here is how much snow we’re expecting in your community? Check it out below->

Tonight the snow showers wrap up and the clouds clear out a bit. That clearing continues through the day Thursday with sunshine, blue skies and a few fair weather passing clouds.

A mix of rain and snow arrive overnight Thursday with scattered rain showers continuing through the day Friday as temperatures climb into the low to mid 40’s. Rainfall totals less than a quarter of an inch and a quick transition into wintry precipitation is expected on the backside of the system!

Have a wonderful Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley