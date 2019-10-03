Weather Blog: Another helping of rain and cold









Good evening!

What’s on the weather menu? Another serving of rain with a side of unseasonable cold. This time, the chef’s thrown in some wind, too. Let’s dig in.

It’s mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon, despite some short-lived morning sunshine, with showers cruising in from a low passing over the Ohio River Valley. Rain overnight will be fairly light (especially compared to Tuesday night) with totals by daybreak Friday checking in at around 0.25-0.5″. The temp today stalled in the upper 40s to low 40s, and drops overnight to near 40 degrees. That’s obviously milder than last night, but it is still plenty cold enough in the mountains (30s above 2000-2500′) for a few early morning snowflakes to show up a week or two earlier than average.

That rain (or mountain snow) wraps up during the morning, but clouds are slow to clear once again. The most we can hope for is a few hours with the sun by the late afternoon. Even though the rain doesn’t stick around for long, it’s a raw and uncomfortable day with a high temp in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and a north wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, that keeps it feeling like the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday night, a current Freeze Watch will likely be upgraded to a Warning. So far, only Essex county, Vermont has seen the official end of the growing season with a previous hard freeze. Elsewhere, away from Lake Champlain, that probably comes Saturday morning as temps dip into the low 30s to mid 20s for the first time. That’s under a clear sky with a weakening north wind.

Saturday brings more sunshine, finally. But, it also keeps us chilly. The wind may be lighter, but temps struggle to get past the low 50s. Saturday night, 30s to around 40 degrees. Sunday, low 60s…woohoo. But to cut your celebration short, clouds increase and afternoon showers pop up. Sunday night into Monday, then, brings our next round of heavy (1-2+”) rainfall and could lead to minor flooding early in the workweek.

Have a great night! Stay warm and dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault