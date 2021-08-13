Weather Blog: Another hot and humid day, late afternoon storms possible

Happy Friday everyone!

A warm and humid start across the region! Sunshine will start for all of us today with temperatures warming up quickly. Heat Advisories remain in place for portions of the region until 8pm tonight. High temperatures will peak near 90 but with humidity high, heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s in locations where Heat Advisories are posted.

This evening a cold front approaches from the west, this will increase cloud cover and bring the potential for showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms. This threat develops around 4pm, with showers lingering into early Saturday morning. Lows stay near 70 degrees.

Behind this front cooler and more comfortable conditions return. Highs on Saturday stay near 80 with low humidity (dewpoints falling into the 50s). The sunny and dry forecast sticks around through early next week! Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn