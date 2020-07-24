Weather Blog: Another hot weekend

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

The heat is on again as we inch closer to the weekend. The temp reaches near 90° both days, with humidity on Sunday pushing the heat index value higher into the 90s. Here’s the break down:

Tonight – Mostly clear. Upper 50s to low 60s. Nearly calm.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Mid 80s to near 90°. W 5-7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Milder, mid to upper 60s.

Sunday – A front north of the border sags south and may allow for an uptick in cloud cover and a stray shower or thunderstorm across northern New York and northern Vermont. Everywhere else, sunny! And hot and humid. Upper 80s to low 90s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with dewopints around 70 degrees. SW 10-15 mph.

Rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday with numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend! Have fun and stay safe!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault