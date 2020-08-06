Weather Blog: Another quiet, comfy night

Good afternoon!

Thursday morning saw temps in the 50s to mid 40s, a nice change of pace from the many warm, muggy nights this summer has brought. We get one more round of cooler temps, before heat and humidity slowly creep back up again.

Tonight – Mostly clear and quiet. Some patchy fog may be possible, but with the air being so dry, it’s unlikely. The temp falls to just about where it did last night, bottoming out in the upper 50s to upper 40s.

Friday – Mostly sunny during the morning, then clouds increase by the afternoon, especially over central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. There’s a slight chance for a brief, pop-up shower late in the day, but many remain dry. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – That cloud cover lingers into Saturday and a few showers or even an isolated non-severe thunderstorm may be possible. Most are rain-free this weekend; it’s hardly a washout. But, a back-up might be needed for outdoor plans – or at the very least, a delay. Low 80s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. There’s also a slight chance for a shower or two here, as well, particularly over northern New York and northern Vermont. Mid 80s.

Monday – Mostly sunny. Upper 80s.

