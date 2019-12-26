Weather Blog: Another quiet day, unsettled weather is back in the forecast

Today: Partly sunny, with a few pokes of sunshine from behind the clouds early, becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid 30’s and winds are light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A messy mix overspreads the region after midnight. Precipitation will fall mostly as rain in the Champlain Valley, and the North Country, but in Eastern Vermont and even the Southern Adirondacks expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain that will make roads, sidewalks, driveways and front porches very slick. Ice totals will range between a few hundredths of an inch to up to 0.10″, remember it doesn’t take much ice to make things slick!

Friday: As temperatures rise into the mid 40’s any mixed precip transitions into plain rain. Rain tapers off to showers for late morning, eventually wrapping up by evening.