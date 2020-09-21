Weather Blog: Another quiet, mainly dry week

Good afternoon!

Once again, we cannot count on any significant rainfall throughout the week ahead. However, if you’ve felt this September chill has been too extreme, milder air takes back over gradually. Let’s break it down.

Despite the promise of warmer temps, it’s another frosty night. The temp dips to between the upper 30s and upper 20s with many areas experience a hard freeze for the third or fourth night in a row. It’s clear and calm with some patchy fog possible.

Tuesday, the Autumnal Equinox (Happy Fall!) brings more sunshine to the forecast, though you’ll notice a thin layer of haze courtesy of smoke from wildfires burning in the western U.S. Low to mid 60s with a light north wind of 5-10 mph early, then increasing to around 15 mph in Vermont and New Hampshire by the afternoon. Top gusts could reach 20-25 mph. This increase in wind speed, though not terribly strong, is brought to you by Hurricane Teddy taking aim the Canadian Maritimes. There will be no other local impacts. Tuesday night, mostly clear to partly cloudy and milder, 40s.

Wednesday features a few more clouds over northern counties with a slight chance for a brief higher terrain sprinkle. Near 70 degrees. Wednesday night, upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday, mostly sunny. Low 70s. Friday is again in the low 70s. There may be a few scattered, very light showers over northern New York and northern Vermont Thursday evening to Friday morning, but most are dry. Then, sunny over the weekend, but warmer with a high temp in the mid to upper 70s. Our next best chance for rain takes shape on Monday.

Have a terrific week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault