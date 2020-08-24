Weather Blog: Another round of t’storms Tuesday

Good afternoon!

Scattered thunderstorms will trail off after sunset Monday, but a second round gets underway Tuesday morning to early afternoon as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. This front will bring quite the cool air mass by midweek!

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms taper off shortly after sunset. Clouds remain and areas of fog may certainly form in spots that picked up rain today and near river valleys. It’s warm and muggy overnight with a low temp in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees and barely a south wind, around 5-7 mph.

Towards daybreak, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms begins to fire off across New York. Throughout the morning, and moving east into Vermont by midday to early afternoon, a few stronger storms could be possible, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain. By mid to late afternoon, a strong cold front swings through, putting an end to the rain and leading to a gradually clearing sky into Tuesday evening. The temp briefly maxes out in the upper 70s before a south wind at 5-15 mph shifts to out of the northwest unleashing cooler air. Tuesday night, mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday is arguably the best day of the week! Dare I say month? It’s a cool, crisp mid to upper 60s with a northwest breeze at 10-20 mph. Look for ample sunshine and pile on the blankets as the temp dips back into the 40s to around 50 degrees overnight.

Thursday, a weak wave may clip us with some brief rain. Otherwise, partly sunny for both Thursday and Friday to finish out the work week. Low to mid 70s, even beginning to approach 80 degrees again on Friday afternoon. Showers return Saturday.

Have a great Monday night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault