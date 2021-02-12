Weather Blog: Another subzero night ahead

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

With most max temps Friday afternoon stalling between 5-15°, a clearing sky overnight will leave us with another quick drop back below zero by Saturday morning. A few light snow showers are possible over the weekend, but our weather pattern appears more active and snowier by mid to late next week. Let’s break it down!

Tonight – Friday afternoon’s thin cloud cover will clear and temps will drop sharply back down below zero by single digits in broad valleys, but by as much as 10-20° throughout colder mountain hollows, particularly in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks. Nearly calm.

Saturday – Partly sunny early, with increasing clouds on tap again by the afternoon. High temp, low teens north to low 20s south. Light north wind just 3-5 mph. Saturday night, a weak wave brings a period of light snow through early Sunday morning that totals a dusting to around 1-2″ in higher terrain.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy with just a few lingering flurries. Mid teens to mid 20s. North wind 5-10 mph. Sunday night, mostly cloudy. 5-15°.

Monday – More clouds than sun with a few light snow showers by the afternoon; again bringing little to no accumulation. Mid teens to near 20°. Monday night, mostly cloudy. -5° to 5°.

At this point, it appears we have two potential storms to monitor for next week. The first would impact us mainly on Tuesday, with light snow across northern zones to more moderate snow south. The second storm would arrive Friday with the potential for moderate to heavy snow regionwide. However, by this point, a more saturated, warmer air mass surges north and could lead to some mixing or even rain. This far out, details are still not entirely clear on either event. For now, anticipate tough travel and be ready to adjust your plans accordingly. Exact timing, snow totals and impacts will become easier to nail down as these storms come into the time frame of higher resolution weather models through the weekend. Stay tuned!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault