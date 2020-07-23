Weather Blog: Another sunny, hot stretch

Good afternoon!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday diminish with sunset, leaving us diving right back into another sunny, warm and just about rain-free stretch through the weekend.

Thursday afternoon, scattered pockets of heavy rain, along with some lightning, have bubbled up throughout central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Elsewhere, breaks of blue sky are beginning to show up to round out a very overcast midweek. Rain will fizzle out after sunset, with a partly cloudy but dry night to follow. Patchy, dense fog should again be anticipated in areas that picked up a decent amount of rain today. Low temp, mid 50s to mid 60s. Nearly calm.

Friday is a really pleasant summer day. Is it warm? Absolutely. Low to mid 80s. Is it a humid? A tad, yes. Dew points are in the low 60s. But, there’s a nice mix of sun and clouds and just a hint of a northwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Friday night, mostly clear. Low to mid 60s.

Saturday starts out with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will trickle in throughout the afternoon. Still, temps reach the mid to upper 80s and even close in on 90° through larger valleys. Light southwest wind 5-10 mph. Saturday night, partly to mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 60s. Sunday, the mercury jumps even higher, into the upper 80s to low 90s. However, there will be more clouds around as a front approaches from the north. It appears as though the front will stall north of the border before making a push south after sunset. Showers and thunderstorms, with some embedded heavy downpours, cruise by overnight into early Monday.

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault