Weather Blog: Another very quiet week

Good Monday evening!

It’s another very calm weather week with ample cloud cover and occasional light snow showers. This time, however, instead of getting gradually colder, a warming trend takes place. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow, to the tune of a dusting to 0.5″ in most locations. Higher totals may be possible over our region’s northern tallest peaks. Mid to low 20s. Light south wind.

Tuesday – Partly sunny with a few late day light snow showers again, especially in central and southern areas. Low to mid 30s. South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few light snow showers possible. Low to mid 30s.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Mid to upper 30s.

Friday – Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday – A rain/snow mix is likely as a decaying front swings through, potentially developing a secondary low off the coast, but details are not extremely clear this far out. Nonetheless, major impacts are not expected. Stay tuned!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault