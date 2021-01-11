Weather Blog: Another very quiet week

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Monday evening!

It’s another very calm weather week with ample cloud cover and occasional light snow showers. This time, however, instead of getting gradually colder, a warming trend takes place. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow, to the tune of a dusting to 0.5″ in most locations. Higher totals may be possible over our region’s northern tallest peaks. Mid to low 20s. Light south wind.

Tuesday – Partly sunny with a few late day light snow showers again, especially in central and southern areas. Low to mid 30s. South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few light snow showers possible. Low to mid 30s.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Mid to upper 30s.

Friday – Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday – A rain/snow mix is likely as a decaying front swings through, potentially developing a secondary low off the coast, but details are not extremely clear this far out. Nonetheless, major impacts are not expected. Stay tuned!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog