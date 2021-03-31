Weather Blog: April Fools Day snowstorm looks to bring plowable snow for some

Happy Wednesday everyone.

Rain showers linger into this evening and tonight as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Winds will stay breezy turning out of the north by late tonight and early Thursday. This is when we then watch the potential for snowfall impacting the morning commute on Thursday (the first day of April, and no this is NOT an April Fools Day joke!).

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings go into effect early Thursday morning into Friday morning. As cooler air enters, high temperatures for the day will most likely occur right around sunrise. Winds will be breezy from the north at 15-20 mph and gust close to 30mph at times. Snowfall will be heavy around 8am, especially in the North Country and northern Vermont. Snowfall will mix with rain at times for southern VT & NH as warmer air holds on a bit longer. (Timeline of the snow can be seen below).

Snowfall totals look to range from about 4-8″+ in the North Country and ADKs, and around 3-6″ in northern Vermont. The Champlain Valley will see around 1-3″. (Snow map below). Snow showers linger into Friday, but we do begin to dry out. Highs on Friday stay in the 30s, below average for early April.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn