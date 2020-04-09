Weather Blog: April snow returns tonight and into Friday

Good Thursday evening everyone!

After a very soggy day today with heavy rainfall at times, we are now beginning to see rainfall transition over into snowfall in higher elevations. Low pressure continues to push off towards our east bringing with it the heaviest of the rain and snowfall to locations in Maine. For us here, the best chance to see accumulating snowfall looks to be northern NY along the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains and in the Northeast Kingdom.

Tonight temperatures being to fall allowing rain to transition over into snowfall. Lows tonight in the mid to lower 30s in the valley areas allowing for a wintry mix at times. Higher elevations fall close to 30 degrees. Because temperatures are so close to freezing but still on the milder side this will be heavy and pasty snow. This could cause a few isolated power outages as we head throughout Friday.

Another thing to note, as we progress through Friday morning this low-pressure system stalls off towards northern Maine. This will allow winds to switch out of the northwest, breezy at times, around 10-20 mph. High temperatures remain near 40 degrees in the valley areas and upper 30s for higher elevations in the Green Mountains and the Northeast Kingdom. As another batch of energy pushes through with snowfall may be squall like at times through the morning and afternoon, dropping a few inches quickly and also reducing visibility. If you are on the roadways, this may cause poor traveling conditions so take precautions. Snowfall totals look to range around 4-8″ in locations above 1000 feet, 1-3 inches through the northern Adirondacks and a dusting for some valley locations.

Luckily as we head through late Friday things being to die down. A few snow showers linger into early Saturday before we dry out with a quiet weekend ahead. Easter Sunday looking dry, with some sunshine and highs back in the 50s. Our next weather maker moves in Monday with highs near 60 degrees.

Have a great Thursday night and stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn