Weather Blog: Arctic air arrives for the weekend

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

On the heels of a strong cold front diving south Friday afternoon, Arctic air settles south and parks itself across the North Country through the weekend. Even much of next week is shaping up slightly below average for late January, though the snow spigot is finally turned off.

Friday evening, scattered snow showers and a few embedded heavier bursts or squalls, will push south out of central and southern Vermont. A re-blossoming of snow shower activity over northern higher terrain is expected overnight with a quick 1-2″ possible by daybreak Saturday. Many are snow-free this weekend, but a few snow showers (again, with elevation) cannot entirely be ruled out Saturday or even into the Northeast Kingdom on Sunday. Accumulation is minimal, except across our mountain peaks where an additional few inches is likely. Tonight, the temp plummets to around 10° with a northwest wind of around 10 mph.

Saturday, the high temp is in the upper single digits to low and mid teens, but thanks to that northwesterly wind, as high as 20 mph, wind chill values will hover between 0° and -10°. Most are cloudy, but breaks of sun are possible either late in the day, or more likely, into Sunday. Saturday night, single digits above and below zero. Sunday, back into the teens with a still very bitter wind chill thanks to a 15 mph northwesterly wind. Then, Sunday night, you guessed it, back down near and below zero again.

Early next week, we’ll stick with highs of 15-25° across the region, though most overnight lows should hover above zero. Most of the week is expected to play out very quietly, but we will have to keep our eye on a storm passing to the south on Tuesday. That may push some light snow as far north as Bennington, Windham, Windsor and Rutland counties. We’ll keep you posted!

Have a fabulous weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault