Weather Blog: Arctic air arrives tonight

Good afternoon!

A strong polar cold front is poised to swing through around midnight tonight, bringing the coldest blast of Arctic air we’ve seen so far this season. Out ahead of the front, scattered snow showers blow by with little to no accumulation (generally under 1″). Once the front zips past, the temp drops into the upper teens to near 20° where it hovers for much of Tuesday, if not slightly dropping degree-by-degree throughout the day. The wind also ramps, from the west first, then northwest at 15-25 mph. This will leave us facing face-numbing wind chill values in the -5° to 10° range. The only real upside to Tuesday’s forecast is that we welcome some rare December sunshine back into the picture!

Tuesday night, as clouds increase slowly, the temp quickly plummets to between -5° and 5°. I know many wish we had a more substantial snow pack (or hey, any snow at all, frankly) but without any fresh snow, we manage to stay just a few degrees warmer than we might otherwise end up – no natural refrigeration. Wednesday afternoon, under a familiar overcast sky, the temp rebounds into the mid and upper teens. The wind will be much lighter, however, at this point just about 5 mph from the due north.

Wednesday night into Thursday brings us to our next tricky winter weather forecast. There will be yet another coastal storm taking shape (the second of the week) churning just offshore and lifting north. At this point (as of Monday night) it appears we have another near-miss on our hands for much of our immediate region. While this storm is likely to produce blockbluster-esque type snow for the mid-Atlantic and perhaps even into southern New England, we’ll be on the very outermost northwestern fringes, battling against that colder, drier air mass digging south. Guidance has been fairly steadfast in giving northern New York and northern Vermont about a dusting to 1″, with 1-3″ through central Vermont and central New Hampshire, and yet a bit more variability for southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire (perhaps 3-6″, but here is where the cutoff lies – could be more, could be less depending on the exact storm track).







As always, be patient and avoid getting drawn in by single model runs posted to social media. A model is NOT a forecast. A model is a tool used to create a forecast. And meteorologists have a large tool box at our disposal. As we get closer to a possible weather event, it comes into focus on higher-resolution, shorter-range models, which allow us to look for consistency, trends and agreement. Only then can an accurate, reliable forecast be produced!





Back to the cold, there is an end in sight. Thursday afternoon takes to temps into the low to mid 20s, before we jump another ten degrees or so to the mid 30s by this weekend. Wondering about Christmas week? Both the 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center favor above-normal temperatures to round out the month.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault