Weather Blog: Arctic air drains in mid-week

Well it’s feeling a whole lot more like November than it was the last time we spoke! And for what is generally know as the cloudiest month of the year, this is the type of weather we should be expecting…

Today’s forecast is all about wind direction! A cold front cruised through last night bringing heavier rain while shifting our wind to a south and westerly direction at about 15-20 miles per hour. That westerly wind direction is moving right over the warm water of Lake Ontario allow lake effect rain and snow showers to cruise off the shores and into the Adirondacks eventually making it to the Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom.

Rain and snow will be light in nature, with little to know accumulation expected. Skies are partly cloudy and temperatures will climb to the low to mid 40’s.

Tonight we keep that chance for a few flakes, as temperatures fall to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

There could be a few rain or snow showers Tuesday morning, before the lake effect machine is shut down, and skies clear out for the afternoon.

Then the cold settles in!

Arctic air is streaming in for Wednesday, under a mix of sun and clouds temperatures will struggle to reach 30° with places in the NEK and Adirondacks in the low 20’s. Oh yeah and the windchill will make it feel like the teens and single digits, grab the hat and gloves!

Stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley