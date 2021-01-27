Weather Blog: Arctic air returns late this week

Good evening!

Light snow showers or areas of drizzle persist overnight, but the big story for us late this week will be the return of brutally cold air, some of the coldest of the entire season. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Most continue to dodge light snow showers or flurries and areas of patchy freezing drizzle, as the temp falls into the teens. Some single digits lows may be possible from the St. Lawrence River Valley to the Adirondacks where our Arctic cold front swoops in first thing Thursday morning.

Thursday – It’s mostly cloudy early, trending towards partly cloudy through large valleys by the afternoon, though I wouldn’t count on a ton of sunshine across the board. Mountain snow showers continue on, with valleys only getting an additional dusting and areas above 2000′ picking up 2-4″. The temp reaches a midday high in the upper teens to low 20s before slipping slowly down in the afternoon with a northwest wind of 5-15 mph. Many hit the single digits by the commute home or dinnertime. Thursday night, the temp drops near and below zero by single digits.

Friday – This is the worst day for the cold air because we also have to content with a gusty northwest wind of 10-25 mph. The temp reaches to between 0-10° with a wind chill value of -10° to -20°. Expect more clouds than sun overhead. Friday night, single digits and low teens subzero.

Saturday & Sunday – The weekend is calmer and sunnier, which helps, but still quite chilly. The mercury is near and below zero at night with a daytime high in the low teens Saturday and near 20° Sunday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault