Weather Blog: Arctic air returns

Good afternoon!

Though the most brutal chill will be felt throughout the middle of the country, we have a string of near and below zero nights ahead in the Northeast. Get the chilly details in tonight’s blog post!

Tonight – A storm passes to our south, just brushing far southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire with light snow of little to no accumulation. Elsewhere, clouds have been increasing slowly this afternoon and we’re in for a mostly to partly cloudy night. Most stay above zero, but not by much, with a low temp of 5-15°.

Thursday – Cloudy early on with a few terrain-driven snow showers in light northwesterly flow. Again, any accumulation is minimal. By the afternoon, clouds decrease which could put some in a position to catch some late day Vitamin D. Mid teens to low 20s. NW 5-10 mph. Thursday night, dropping below zero by as much as 5-15°.

Friday and Saturday – Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a chilly high temp in the upper single digits to low teens. Though the wind remains light out of the north, it is certainly enough to pull the wind chill value down near and below zero, which is where overnight actual air temps end up. Teens below zero are likely in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom.

Sunday – The odds of a widespread snow event are increasing, but it’s likely to be on the lighter side, in similar fashion to this past Tuesday. There’s still a chance that we could get some stronger warm air advection and that would help boost snowfall rates and ratios, but for now, it appears we have another approximately 1-4″ event on the way. Low 20s.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault