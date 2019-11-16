Weather Blog: Arctic air unleashed by Friday evening squalls







Good evening! Happy Friday!

Fire up the woodstove, folks. It’s going to be another raw night with temps nosediving into the single digits and low teens. That’s after, of course, angry snow squalls and brisk northwest gusts die down.

Friday evening, the line of snow showers and squalls dives south, fizzling out and moving into Massachusettes after 10 PM. Quickly, that gusty northwest wind will settle and the sky will clear as we find ourselves on the ‘wrong side’ of an Arctic cold front. The temp will plummet into the teens and single digits by daybreak Saturday. Some good news, it’s a sunny weekend (two for two, both days) and the wind is a non-factor, light from the north Saturday then south Sunday. Saturday afternoon, upper teens to low 20s. Saturday night, single digits on both sides of zero. Sunday, upper 20s to low 30s.

Next week trends warmer, but more unsettled with a few rounds of mixed precipitation. Monday, all eyes will be on a coastal storm that could bring ran or freezing rain to our neck-of-the-woods. However, there’s still a chance it says offshore. Updates to come through the weekend!

Have a fantastic couple of days!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault