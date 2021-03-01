Weather Blog: Arctic front brings cold, wind tonight through Tuesday

Good Monday afternoon!

It may have been a warm weekend that left many dreaming of Spring, but tonight into Tuesday, rugged Arctic air surges south, briefly. The wind ramps up and the temp drops on the heels of snow showers and squalls Monday afternoon.

A series of Arctic boundaries slides through Monday evening, bringing periods of snow – some of which may be heavy, at times, with rapid changes in visibility and road conditions – and reinforcing shots of very cold air. By midnight, our snow chances just about wrap up, but the temp drops very quickly down near 0°. A northwesterly wind picks up to between 15-25 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. That wind could lead to isolated power outages overnight into early Tuesday; plus, it gives us wind chill values of -20° to-35°. Brrr!!





By the afternoon tomorrow, the wind relaxes and the actual air temp jumps to near 20° under a partly sunny sky. Clouds will quickly race back in Tuesday night, however, as a weak Clipper system brings a short-lived bout of fluffy snow (to the tune of a couple of inches) over mainly northern counties. Low temp, teens. Wednesday, reaching into the mid 30s.

Have a great evening! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault