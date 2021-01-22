Weather Blog: Arctic front brings snow squall potential Friday, cold weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

A warmer morning across the region compared to yesterday, many locations are in the 20s to near 30 degrees. We do see temperatures warm close to freezing by the noon hour, however an arctic front begins to move through the region which will not only drop temperatures into tonight and the weekend, but bring the potential for snow squalls. Snow squalls have the potential to drop visibility and produce an inch or two of snowfall in just a short period of time. Please take it slow on the roads if you get caught in one.

Winds will remain southwest at 5-10 mph, switching form the northwest into the afternoon as this front progresses through the region. It looks like snow squalls and showers will be possible starting late morning for portions of the North Country in NY, progressing south and eastward into late morning and the afternoon. Between noon and 2pm this front will make its pass through the Champlain Valley, and around 3-5pm for central and southern Vt. Right now it looks the best chance for these snow squalls will be central and southern Vt.

Tonight snow showers will linger as northwesterly winds usher in very cold air. Overnight lows fall close to 10 degrees with wind chill values sub zero into Saturday. Snowfall totals look to range between a coating – 3 in the Champlain valley, and around 2-5″+ in the higher peaks of the mountains.

Snow showers look to linger into Saturday, otherwise we dry out with mainly cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday will be much cooler, only peaking in the mid teens with overnight lows in the lower single digits.

Bundle up this weekend and stay safe!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn