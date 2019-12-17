Weather Blog: Arctic front brings snow squalls and bitter cold



















Good evening!

Widespread snow is trailing off to patchy showers this evening, with an additional dusting to 1″ possible overnight. Most snow totals on the day coming in between 1-5″. Only a few spots still find light snow or flurries by daybreak Wednesday. Nighttime low, upper teens to low 20s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, an Arctic cold front rapidly approaches from the Great Lakes. This front cruises through with quite a bit of gusto, producing scattered snow showers and a few snow squalls. We’re all familiar by this point, but squalls are quick, very intense bands of heavy snow that are usually combined with strong gusts. That’s the case tomorrow with a west northwest wind of 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. This will create localized slick, snow or ice-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow squalls usually put down 1-2″ in under an hour, before moving on to the next spot.

If we time this all out, the highest risk for snow squalls occurs over northern New York from late morning to midday, northern and central Vermont from midday to around 3-5 PM, and then late afternoon into the evening over northern New Hampshire.

We will reach a daytime high tomorrow in the mid to upper 20s just before midday for most, with rapidly dropping temperatures by the afternoon as the bitter cold air mass behind the front is unleashed. Overnight, wind chill values could reach the teens and 20s below zero with an actual air temp of around -10 degrees to 5 degrees.

The sky partially clears Wednesday night, with a pair of mostly to partly sunny days on tap to close out the work week. Thursday and Friday both, however, only feature top temps in the teens. In between, we’re back down near and below zero. Temps moderate by the weekend, which looks fairly quiet at this point.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault