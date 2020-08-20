Weather Blog: August morning chill, back to summer for the weekend

A lot of our river valleys are filled with fog this chilly morning, which make sense right!

This time of year rivers like the Winooski and Ausable are running at about 70°. The warm bodies of water start release heat (steam) and cool down when our air temp fall back into the 40’s and 50’s just like we saw this morning! Think of it like a steaming pot of boiling water.

Speak of chilly… the broad valleys fell into the low 50’s, higher terrain in the 40’s and Saranac Lake dropped to 37° last night… for many spots the coldest temp they’ve seen since June!

Fog will clear out and skies are mostly sunny through early afternoon. High cirrus clouds ahead of our next system will filter out the sunshine a bit this afternoon. High temps climb into the mid to upper 70’s.

Rain showers move along the International Border overnight as a warm front noises into the region. Rain showers will wrap up for the most part early Friday morning, but with that front situated over us we see another round of showers and storms bubbling up and sagging southward for Friday afternoon.

Showers will wrap up over night but cloud cover is lingering early Saturday, although a pleasant day Saturday will feature a few more clouds with rain showers for Sunday’s forecast