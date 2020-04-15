Weather Blog: Back and forth between the sun and the clouds

Today: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds and a spot rain or snow shower over northern New York and Vermont after noontime. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40’s with winds W at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers push in over southern Vermont, bringing a quick dusting to an inch. Mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to the low 30’s

Thursday: A few more clouds to start, and even a few leftover flurries, wrapping up and giving way to a mix of sunshine and clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures climb to the mid 40’s

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 40’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley